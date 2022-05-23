Rock on - Samurai Riot Beat 'em-up debutta su Switch a giugno Rainbow Six Siege Anno 7 Stagione 2Gucci lancia un programma di eSportXiaomi e Leica Camera annunciano accordo strategico a lungo termineGa Kingston un sondaggio sul nostro rapporto con la tecnologiaCome scegliere le fedi nuzialiDichiarazione precompilata : da oggi lunedì 23 maggio 2022 si scarica ...Ridatemela! Rubata la medaglia dello scudetto rossonero a Stefano ...Saro Grimani, l'artista di chi non ha voceSvelato il nuovo Campione di League of Legends: Bel'VethUltime Blog

Up to $4,163 in Rewards SINGAPORE, May 23, 2022

Bitget Launches All-new Reward Scheme (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) Up to $4,163 in Rewards SINGAPORE, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Leading global derivatives exchange - Bitget, today announced its brand new Rewards centre was successfully launched. With the goal to further expand the Bitget community and enhance the overall trading experience, all Bitget users are eligible to participate in this initiative and earn up to $4,163 in Rewards. With presence in over 50 countries around the world, Bitget has been growing at an unprecedented pace. Earlier this year, Bitget announced its derivatives trading volume reached an all-time high of $8.69 billion, representing a 300% growth when compared to the previous year. Moreover, its user base also grew significantly to two million users worldwide. In order to cater to users ...
