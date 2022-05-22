“A better future” per l’Australia: chi è Albanese, primo premier ‘italiano’ (Di domenica 22 maggio 2022) In Australia il Partito Laburista ha vinto le elezioni e il suo leader, Anthony Albanese, è il nuovo premier. Il suo insediamento nei palazzi governativi di Canberra costituisce una novità anche perché Albanese, 59 anni, è il primo politico australiano di origini italiane a diventare primo Ministro. Il padre, Carlo Albanese, era pugliese di Barletta. Anthony tuttavia lo ha conosciuto soltanto pochi anni fa: in Italia nel 2014, poco prima che Carlo morisse. Il padre di Albanese e la madre, Maryanne Ellery, si erano lasciati poco dopo la nascita del bambino, nel 1963. Per evitare lo scandalo, nell’Australia degli Anni Sessanta, e all’interno di una famiglia molto cattolica, fu messa in giro la notizia che Carlo era morto in un incidente d’auto poco dopo ... Leggi su velvetmag (Di domenica 22 maggio 2022) In Australia il Partito Laburista ha vinto le elezioni e il suo leader, Anthony, è il nuovo. Il suo insediamento nei palazzi governativi di Canberra costituisce una novità anche perché, 59 anni, è ilpolitico australiano di origini italiane a diventareMinistro. Il padre, Carlo, era pugliese di Barletta. Anthony tuttavia lo ha conosciuto soltanto pochi anni fa: in Italia nel 2014, poco prima che Carlo morisse. Il padre die la madre, Maryanne Ellery, si erano lasciati poco dopo la nascita del bambino, nel 1963. Per evitare lo scandalo, neldegli Anni Sessanta, e all’interno di una famiglia molto cattolica, fu messa in giro la notizia che Carlo era morto in un incidente d’auto poco dopo ...

