LIVE – Barcelona-Olympique Lyonnais 1-3 | finale Women’s Champions League 2021 2022 DIRETTA

Leggi su sportface

(Di sabato 21 maggio 2022) Tutto pronto per una notte magica per il calcio femminile, che vedrà disputarsi ladi. A contendersi il trofeo sarannoed. All’Allianz Stadium di Torino il fischio d’inizio è previsto alle 19:00 di stasera, sabato 21 maggio. Sportface.it non vi lascerà soli e vi terrà informati con gli aggiornamenti in tempo reale. COME SEGUIRE IL MATCH AGGIORNA LA1-3 (6? Henry, 23? Hegerberg, 33? Macario, 41? Putellas) 46? – Squadre nuovamente in campo, al via la ripresa! INTERVALLO – Squadre negli spogliatoi. Lione avanti 3-1. 45? – Concessi ...