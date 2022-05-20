Unilumin Attended ISE and Received Clients' Praise (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) BARCELONA, Spain, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
May 10-13, Barcelona, Spain, Unilumin participated in ISE, a worldwide renowned exhibition, and held an attention-grabbing Metasight press conference. Leading in the light & display industry, Unilumin opened the conference with "Hello Metasight, Together for a brighter future" as the theme and put forward the concept of Metasight. Unilumin presented and highlighted the technological integration of LED lighting and display and the bright future of light & display ecology. Based on the needs of Clients, Unilumin shared its insight into the inevitable industry trend of integrating LED lighting and display. Based on seven light & display application scenarios, Unilumin launched the integrated solutions of hardware + system + ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
