Three Thousand Years of Longing | il trailer del nuovo film di George Miller

Three Thousand
George Miller è tornato alla regia con Three Thousand Years of Longing, ecco il trailer del film ...

Three Thousand Years of Longing: il trailer del nuovo film di George Miller (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) George Miller è tornato alla regia con Three Thousand Years of Longing, ecco il trailer del film presentato al Festival di Cannes 2022. Three Thousand Years of Longing è il nuovo film di George Miller che verrà presentato al Festival di Cannes 2022, di cui online è stato condiviso il trailer. Nel video si vede la protagonista, una donna molto solitaria, che racconta la sua storia e come, dopo aver acquistato un oggetto prezioso a Instabul, si ritrova alle prese con una presenza sovrannaturale in grado di esaudire i suoi desideri. Nel filmato spazio anche al passato del "genio" che viene ...
Three Thousand Years of Longing: il trailer del nuovo film di George Miller

Three Thousand Years of Longing è il nuovo film di George Miller che verrà presentato al Festival di Cannes 2022, di cui online è stato condiviso il trailer . Nel video si vede la protagonista, una ...

'Three Thousand Years of Longing', il trailer del film di George Miller presentato a Cannes

Full trailer per il folle Three Thousand Years of Longing , il nuovo film scritto e diretto dal premio Oscar George Miller , che torna dietro la macchina da presa dopo sette anni da Mad Max:Fury Road. Nel fantasy atipico la ...
Protester crashes Cannes carpet at George Miller premiere

A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message against rape written on her body crashed the Cannes Film Festival red carpet premiere of George Miller's “Three Thousand ...

Screaming Woman Crashes ‘Three Thousand Years’ Cannes Premiere, Escorted Off Red Carpet

The Cannes debut of “Three Thousand Years of Longing” was never going to be a dull affair. George Miller’s long-gestating follow-up to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” which also premiered out of competition at ...
