Three Thousand Years of Longing: il trailer del nuovo film di George Miller (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) George Miller è tornato alla regia con Three Thousand Years of Longing, ecco il trailer del film presentato al Festival di Cannes 2022. Three Thousand Years of Longing è il nuovo film di George Miller che verrà presentato al Festival di Cannes 2022, di cui online è stato condiviso il trailer. Nel video si vede la protagonista, una donna molto solitaria, che racconta la sua storia e come, dopo aver acquistato un oggetto prezioso a Instabul, si ritrova alle prese con una presenza sovrannaturale in grado di esaudire i suoi desideri. Nel filmato spazio anche al passato del "genio" che viene ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
WeCinema : Proprio al Festival di Cannes il suo ultimo 'Mad Max: Fury Road' aveva scatenato grande entusiasmo! Ora, quel foll… - LuigiBicco : Il trailer del nuovo film di #GeorgeMiller: 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' con #IdrisElba e #TildaSwinton. Vogli… - cinespression : #ThreeThousandYearsofLonging: ecco il trailer del nuovo film di #GeorgeMiller - GianlucaOdinson : Three Thousand Years of Longing: il poster ufficiale vi lascerà letteralmente senza fiato! - YolBlog : Three Thousand years of longing – il film di G. Miller con T. Swinton, I. Elba esalta la saggezza dall’essere narra… -
Three Thousand Years of Longing: il trailer del nuovo film di George MillerThree Thousand Years of Longing è il nuovo film di George Miller che verrà presentato al Festival di Cannes 2022, di cui online è stato condiviso il trailer . Nel video si vede la protagonista, una ...
'Three Thousand Years of Longing', il trailer del film di George Miller presentato a CannesFull trailer per il folle Three Thousand Years of Longing , il nuovo film scritto e diretto dal premio Oscar George Miller , che torna dietro la macchina da presa dopo sette anni da Mad Max:Fury Road. Nel fantasy atipico la ...
- Three Thousand Years of Longing, il post Mad Max di George Miller (trailer Ciak Magazine
- Dal regista di Mad Max ecco il trailer di Three Thousand Years of Longing Nospoiler
- Three Thousand Years of Longing: il trailer del nuovo film di George Miller Movieplayer.it
- Three Thousand Years of Longing – Domani il trailer, ecco l’incredibile teaser ScreenWEEK - Cinema e Serie TV
- Three Thousand Years of Longing, il trailer del film di George Miller arriva venerdì! Everyeye Cinema
Protester crashes Cannes carpet at George Miller premiereA woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message against rape written on her body crashed the Cannes Film Festival red carpet premiere of George Miller's “Three Thousand ...
Screaming Woman Crashes ‘Three Thousand Years’ Cannes Premiere, Escorted Off Red CarpetThe Cannes debut of “Three Thousand Years of Longing” was never going to be a dull affair. George Miller’s long-gestating follow-up to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” which also premiered out of competition at ...
Three ThousandSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Three Thousand