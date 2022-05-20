Serj Tankian dei System of a Down si unisce a Metal: HellsingerGTA Online: ricompense quadruple nelle gare terrestri e per veicoli ...GeForce RTX Serie 30 a prezzi convenienti grazie alla campagna Pronte ...Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - Disponibile il secondo DLC F1 22 aggiunge aggiornamenti ai circuiti per rispecchiare le ...Outright Games: quattro nuovi giochi per bambini e famiglieThe Sims 4 - il kit Moonlight Chic e il kit Little Campers ...Batman: Arkham Asylum, disponibile da oggi l’esclusiva Comic EditionRolling Gunner Recensione PS5ORBEEZ - le sfere d'acqua conquistano il webUltime Blog

NFT Charity Auction Highlights Free Ukraine Event During World Economic Forum

NFT Charity
Foundation Leveraging Art to Promote Peace and Preserve the Heritage of the War-Torn Country DAVOS, ...

NFT Charity Auction Highlights Free Ukraine Event During World Economic Forum (Di venerdì 20 maggio 2022) Foundation Leveraging Art to Promote Peace and Preserve the Heritage of the War-Torn Country DAVOS, Switzerland, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The Free Ukraine Foundation is hosting a special Charity Event on May 25 in Davos, Switzerland, where a series of art pieces featuring Ukrainian artists is up for Auction to raise funds and support the mission of peace for Ukraine and its people. The Event is hosted in collaboration with the Mriya Art Mission, which is focused on preserving Ukrainian art, helping native artists and protecting the country's cultural heritage.   To bring the NFTs to life, the Free Ukraine Foundation is working with Mint Werx, a premium NFT creative and production studio. Mint Werx is designing, creating and ...
