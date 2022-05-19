Trina Solar receives Top Brand PV Awards by EUPD Research (Di giovedì 19 maggio 2022) CHANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has been recognized as" Top Brand PV modules" by EUPD Research, the globally leading market Research firm, for Trina Solar's exceptionally high level of customer satisfaction with its PV modules in Australia, Chile, Mexico and Pakistan. EUPD Research is a world-renowned leading certification body in the PV industry with extensive Research experience, and has developed unique evaluation models based on rich and deep data analysis with the highest quality and objectivity in reflecting the installers' perception of Solar Brands. Every year ...
Trina Solar receives Top Brand PV Awards by EUPD Research
Vertex 670W modules achieve excellent results in the PVEL reliability test - Trina Solar wins its eighth consecutive "Top Performer"
Vertex 670W modules achieve excellent results in the PVEL reliability test, Trina Solar wins its eighth consecutive "Top Performer"CHANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Trina Solar has once again been placed as a "Top Performer" 2022 among global PV module manufacturers by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), a world - renowned third - party reliability testing laboratory, ...
Trina Solar keeps second spot for global module shipments in first quarter... several authoritative organizations have ranked the global PV and smart energy total solutions provider Trina Solar second worldwide in its shipments of 8GW modules. This is consistent with findings ...
Trina Solar keeps second spot for global module shipments in first quarterCHANGZHOU, China, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the financial statements of leading module manufacturers, several authoritative organizations have ranked the global PV and smart energy total ...
Trina Solar's Vertex S Wins Red Dot Product Design Award 2022CHANGZHOU, China, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced that its ultra-high performance rooftop module Vertex S series was ...
