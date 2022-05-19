TAICCA is pleased to launch the Open call for immersive content creators. (Di giovedì 19 maggio 2022) TAIPEI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TAICCA is calling for projects that place creative content at their cores and deliver immersive content narratives with technology and with a co-funding or co-production between Taiwanese and international teams. Each selected project will receive up to USD120,000 (NTD 3.5 million). The Metaverse will radically change how we live,work, travel, and communicate. People will be living in a new era of digital experience. Creative content, undoubtedly, will also play a huge role in the Metaverse. To encourage the relevant stakeholders to discover the creativity and energy of technology innovation in Taiwan and explore new mediums and new forms of storytelling for immersive content, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
