mParticle democratizes access to its enterprise grade customer data infrastructure product (Di giovedì 19 maggio 2022) New options aim to bring best in class customer data infrastructure to teams and companies of all sizes to help them improve customer retention and efficiently accelerate growth NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
mParticle, the leader in customer data infrastructure, today announced it would make its enterprise product available via two additional options including a free trial, along with a growth tier offering for growth oriented companies. The new programs are aimed at helping teams maintain data trust, and efficiently scale their first party data assets amidst ever changing internal and external demands across business, economic, and regulatory realms. Given the current ...Leggi su iltempo
