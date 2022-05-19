Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 19 maggio 2022) Thissolidifies's leadership position inservicesa unique combination of validated set of reagents and multiplex, including pathway specific off-the-shelf panels, allowing for clinical protein quantification covering a comprehensive range of-oncology targets. MONTREAL, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a leading global provider ofmedicine laboratory services, announced today theof the commercial rights to the antibody panels and, a leader intargeted ...