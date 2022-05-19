CellCarta expands it proteomics portfolio with the acquisition of next-generation immuno-MRM assays from Precision Assays (Di giovedì 19 maggio 2022) This acquisition solidifies CellCarta's leadership position in proteomics services with a unique combination of validated set of reagents and multiplex Assays, including pathway specific off-the-shelf panels, allowing for clinical protein quantification covering a comprehensive range of immuno-oncology targets. MONTREAL, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CellCarta, a leading global provider of Precision medicine laboratory services, announced today the acquisition of the commercial rights to the antibody panels and Assays from Precision Assays, a leader in next-generation targeted ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CellCarta, a leading global provider of Precision medicine laboratory services, announced today the acquisition of the commercial rights to the antibody panels and Assays from Precision Assays, a leader in next-generation targeted ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
CellCarta expands it proteomics portfolio with the acquisition of next-generation immuno-MRM assays from Precision AssaysCellCarta, a leading global provider of precision medicine laboratory services, announced today the acquisition of the commercial rights to the antibody panels and assays from Precision Assays, a ...
CellCarta expandsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CellCarta expands