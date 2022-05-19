ORBEEZ - le sfere d'acqua conquistano il webMario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit ItalyVAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE - SWANSONG È ORA DISPONIBILE PER PC E CONSOLESony aggiunge il modello LinkBuds S alla serie LinkBudsPerché ha senso studiare programmazione?Guerra Ucraina : 231 bambini uccisi e 427 feritiFammi morire! L'appello di Fabio Ridolfi che da 18 anni muove solo ...Presidente Russo Putin espelle 24 diplomatici italianiRoller Champions arriverà il 25 maggioNACON: NUOVA LINE-UP E DUE NUOVI GIOCHIUltime Blog

CellCarta expands it proteomics portfolio with the acquisition of next-generation immuno-MRM assays from Precision Assays (Di giovedì 19 maggio 2022) This acquisition solidifies CellCarta's leadership position in proteomics services with a unique combination of validated set of reagents and multiplex Assays, including pathway specific off-the-shelf panels, allowing for clinical protein quantification covering a comprehensive range of immuno-oncology targets.      MONTREAL, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 CellCarta, a leading global provider of Precision medicine laboratory services, announced today the acquisition of the commercial rights to the antibody panels and Assays from Precision Assays, a leader in next-generation targeted ...
