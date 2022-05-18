They/Them: Kevin Bacon nelle foto dell'horror sulle terapie di conversione dei gay (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) Kevin Bacon, Anna Chlumsky, Carrie Preston e Theo Germaine nelle prime foto dell'horror Blumhouse They/Them, ambientato in un campo di conversione per giovani gay. Kevin Bacon, Anna Chlumsky, Carrie Preston e Theo Germaine in bella mostra nelle prime foto dell'horror Blumhouse They/Them, ambientato in un campo di conversione per giovani gay. A dirigere il film è lo sceneggiatore premio Oscar di The Aviator, Il gladiatore e Skyfall, John Logan, che ha ora rivolto la sua attenzione alla regia. E ha intrapreso la strada dell'orrore per il nuovo thriller di Blumhouse ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022), Anna Chlumsky, Carrie Preston e Theo GermaineprimeBlumhouse, ambientato in un campo diper giovani gay., Anna Chlumsky, Carrie Preston e Theo Germaine in bella mostraprimeBlumhouse, ambientato in un campo diper giovani gay. A dirigere il film è lo sceneggiatore premio Oscar di The Aviator, Il gladiatore e Skyfall, John Logan, che ha ora rivolto la sua attenzione alla regia. E ha intrapreso la strada'orrore per il nuovo thriller di Blumhouse ...

