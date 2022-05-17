Ucciso di botte a Milano : Il padre lo riconosce dai tatuaggiNuovo PlayStation Plus: svelati altri giochi inclusi da giugnoLG: proposte per una postazione da gaming senza rivaliFury of the Sunwell disponibile oraL'ICT nostrano in Rete fa 12mila nuovi .it nel 2021 e +150% in 5 anniFrancesca Tuscano morta a 32 anni dopo una dose di AstraZeneca: il ...Altre due sparatorie Stati Uniti : un morto in chiesa in California, ...Beats by Dr.Dre - Studio Buds LE: il gadget hi-tech per l'estateGuerra Ucraina : La Russia ha perso un terzo del suo esercitoPutin prepara nuova offensiva : se Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato ...Ultime Blog

YPO Names Dharsono Hartono the 2022 Global Impact Award Recipient

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YPO, the Global leadership community of more than 30,000 ...

 Today, YPO, the Global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, announced Dharsono Hartono, CEO of PT Rimba Makmur Utama (RMU), is the Recipient of the organization's 2022 Global Impact Award. PT Rimba Makmur Utama manages The Katingan Mentaya Project, which works to reduce deforestation and support sustainable development goals in Indonesia. The YPO Global Impact Award is YPO's highest honor to members that recognizes their Impact outside of YPO, celebrating CEO Impact that is both sustainable and scalable. "Dharsono and his efforts in Indonesia are an ...
