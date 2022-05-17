YPO Names Dharsono Hartono the 2022 Global Impact Award Recipient (Di martedì 17 maggio 2022) NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Today, YPO, the Global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, announced Dharsono Hartono, CEO of PT Rimba Makmur Utama (RMU), is the Recipient of the organization's 2022 Global Impact Award. PT Rimba Makmur Utama manages The Katingan Mentaya Project, which works to reduce deforestation and support sustainable development goals in Indonesia. The YPO Global Impact Award is YPO's highest honor to members that recognizes their Impact outside of YPO, celebrating CEO Impact that is both sustainable and scalable.
