SUSE Transforms Cloud Native Security From Core to Cloud to Edge With Significant Advancements to NeuVector and Rancher

VALENCIA, Spain, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon Europe -- SUSE, a global leader in innovative, ...

SUSE, a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, today announces the release of SUSE NeuVector 5.0, the first edition of its container Security platform since SUSE open sourced NeuVector in January. Timed to coincide With the latest update of SUSE Rancher, the leading container management platform that provides full management of all your Kubernetes distributions, this announcement furthers SUSE's vision to deliver a fully integrated Cloud Native platform that enables users to build, deploy, and easily secure their Kubernetes applications and accelerate their ...
