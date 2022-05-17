LCS, Lost lascia i Golden Guardians: l’annuncio del team (Di martedì 17 maggio 2022) I Golden Guardians hanno confermato la separazione con l’AD carry Lawrence “Lost” Sze Yuy Hui. L’organizzazione di esports sta cercando di apportare modifiche al roster in vista della LCS Summer Split. “Dopo aver giocato un ruolo importante nel nostro percorso per gli Spring Split Playoff, dire addio non è certamente facile”, hanno detto i Golden Guardians. “Grazie Lost, per tutto il tuo duro lavoro e per la dedizione alla causa. Ti auguriamo il meglio in assoluto”, ha poi aggiunto il team. After playing a big part in our run for a Spring Split Playoffs, saying goodbye is certainly not easy. Thank you, @Lost adc, for all of your hard work and dedication. We wish you the absolute best in your next opportunity! pic.twitter.com/TVLe5geJex — ...Leggi su esports247
