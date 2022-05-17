FNZ makes investment in GIST to accelerate sustainable investing globally (Di martedì 17 maggio 2022) BOSTON and LONDON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
FNZ, the leading global wealth management platform, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in GIST, the pioneering impact data and analytics company that provides investors and companies with quantitative, comparable, and verifiable measures of corporate impact and performance across all four capitals: natural, human, social, and produced. As well as supporting GIST's rapid growth and mission, FNZ's investment will build on the existing collaboration between the two companies and forms part of a wider partnership which sees GIST's sustainability data integrated into its market-leading sustainable investment solution, FNZ Impact. The integration builds on the world leading ESG data currently available
