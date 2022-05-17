e.GO Mobile Opens New Brand and Experience Store in Berlin

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 17 maggio 2022) AACHEN, Germany, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/Following the successful unveiling of e.wave X in, presented by e.GOambassador, Neymar Jr., the next generation line-up model e.wave X will now be available in the newat's fashion street Kurfürstendamm from today onwards. The innovative independent German electric car manufacturer, Next.e.GOSE, is now setting a new benchmark in the customerwiths that are more than just a point of sales. "For us theis much more than a place to display our cars or get a test drive; it is a place to connect with our customers and form a community to get involved and make a ...