Francesca Tuscano morta a 32 anni dopo una dose di AstraZeneca: il ...Altre due sparatorie Stati Uniti : un morto in chiesa in California, ...Beats by Dr.Dre - Studio Buds LE: il gadget hi-tech per l'estateGuerra Ucraina : La Russia ha perso un terzo del suo esercitoPutin prepara nuova offensiva : se Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato ...Covid-19 : salgono le reinfezioni al 5,8%Perugia : Sottrae per anni la pensione ai familiari invalidiMax Payne 3 festeggia il decimo anniversarioFinale Eurovision 2022 : Diretta e Streaming della serata conclusivaVladimir Putin gravemente malato di cancro : è già in corso un golpeUltime Blog

VIDEO Watford-Leicester | Vardy e Barnes show | gli highlights di Premier League

VIDEO Watford
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a mediagol©
Nella 37esima giornata di Premier League il Leicester manda ko il Watford grazie al gol di Maddison e ...

zazoom
Commenta
VIDEO Watford-Leicester, Vardy e Barnes show: gli highlights di Premier League (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) Nella 37esima giornata di Premier League il Leicester manda ko il Watford grazie al gol di Maddison e alle doppiette di Vardy e Barnes: finisce 1-5. Guarda gli highlights
Leggi su mediagol
Advertising

Vardy e Barnes show! Il Leicester dilaga: guarda la manita al Watford

Nella 37esima giornata di Premier League il Leicester manda ko il Watford grazie al gol di Maddison e alle doppiette di Vardy e Barnes: finisce 1 - 5. Guarda gli highlights

Solo 0 - 0 tra Watford ed Everton: la sintesi

Premier League, Watford - Everton 0 - 0: highlights VIDEO - Watford-Everton 0-0, frenata Toffees in chiave salvezza. Gli highlights  TUTTO mercato WEB

Watford 1-5 Leicester: Pick of the stats

Watford suffered their 15th home league defeat of the season, the joint-most by any side in a single English top-flight campaign, level with Blackpool in 1966-67 and Stoke City in 1984-85. Leicester ...

Watford's woes continue against reinvigorated Leicester

Meanwhile, Leicester and Jamie Vardy appear reinvigorated as the season draws to its end. Vardy scored twice for the second consecutive match, while the Foxes’ other goalscorers, Harvey Barnes and ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIDEO Watford
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : VIDEO Watford VIDEO Watford Leicester Vardy Barnes