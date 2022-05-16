VIDEO Watford-Leicester, Vardy e Barnes show: gli highlights di Premier League (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) Nella 37esima giornata di Premier League il Leicester manda ko il Watford grazie al gol di Maddison e alle doppiette di Vardy e Barnes: finisce 1-5. Guarda gli highlightsLeggi su mediagol
Advertising
Vardy e Barnes show! Il Leicester dilaga: guarda la manita al WatfordNella 37esima giornata di Premier League il Leicester manda ko il Watford grazie al gol di Maddison e alle doppiette di Vardy e Barnes: finisce 1 - 5. Guarda gli highlights
Solo 0 - 0 tra Watford ed Everton: la sintesiPremier League, Watford - Everton 0 - 0: highlights VIDEO - Watford-Everton 0-0, frenata Toffees in chiave salvezza. Gli highlights TUTTO mercato WEB
Watford 1-5 Leicester: Pick of the statsWatford suffered their 15th home league defeat of the season, the joint-most by any side in a single English top-flight campaign, level with Blackpool in 1966-67 and Stoke City in 1984-85. Leicester ...
Watford's woes continue against reinvigorated LeicesterMeanwhile, Leicester and Jamie Vardy appear reinvigorated as the season draws to its end. Vardy scored twice for the second consecutive match, while the Foxes’ other goalscorers, Harvey Barnes and ...
VIDEO WatfordSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIDEO Watford