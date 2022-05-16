New Report Estimates the Metaverse Could Contribute 2 8% to Global GDP in Its First Decade

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) The contribution to GDP in 2031 from thebe $3 trillion if adoption begins in 2022, according to economists from Analysis Group BOSTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/Economic experts at Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, released asuggesting that ifadoption and impact evolves similarly to mobile technology, it2.8% togross domestic product (GDP) in the 10th year after adoption begins. If started in 2022, adoption of theover the next 10 yearslead to a $3-trillion contribution toGDP in 2031. Like mobile technology, theis expected to have far-reaching applications, ...