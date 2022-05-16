NetBet Italy partners with top provider WMG (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) WMG welcomed to the ever-growing family of game providers at NetBet Italy ROME, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
By welcoming WMG to its game provider family, NetBet Italy continues to secure its reputation as one of Italy's favourite online casinos. NetBet Italy are always looking for new ways to evolve their product offering to meet the demands of discerning customers. They have established themselves as one of the most adaptable online casino platforms, constantly welcoming new providers and their portfolios to the fold. This new partnership between NetBet Italy and WMG, an iGaming company already popular among Italian players, helps both brands to further connect ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
NetBet Italia si associa con il top provider WMGWMG si unisce alla sempre più numerosa famiglia di fornitori di NetBet Italia Sempre alla ricerca di nuovi modi per migliorare la propria offerta, NetBet Italia sa bene come soddisfare le richieste de ...
