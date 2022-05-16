Making an Impact: KIIT Ranked 8th Globally in SDG 'Reducing Inequalities' (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) BHUBANESWAR, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
KIIT Deemed-to-be-University, Bhubaneswar has been Ranked 8th best University in the world in the prestigious Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022 for the impressive progress made in 'Reducing Inequalities'. Achieving gender equality is one of the key parameters of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) objectives. The London-based Times Higher Education, which carries out rankings of the institutes and universities on different parameters every year including the famed 'world university ranking', released the latest report of the Impact Rankings 2022 on April 28. The Impact Rankings assessed the universities' commitment to sustainability across four broad areas: Research, stewardship, outreach and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
KIIT Deemed-to-be-University, Bhubaneswar has been Ranked 8th best University in the world in the prestigious Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022 for the impressive progress made in 'Reducing Inequalities'. Achieving gender equality is one of the key parameters of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) objectives. The London-based Times Higher Education, which carries out rankings of the institutes and universities on different parameters every year including the famed 'world university ranking', released the latest report of the Impact Rankings 2022 on April 28. The Impact Rankings assessed the universities' commitment to sustainability across four broad areas: Research, stewardship, outreach and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
BELKIN Vision's Eagle Receives CE Mark under MDR... making it the first automated, non - contact glaucoma laser treatment available within Europe. ... London, and member of the BELKIN Scientific Advisory Board commented: "The health economic impact of ...
PRIMO WATER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS... which include investing in Primo's business, making strategic acquisitions, paying dividends, and ... and potentially unpredictable, impact on the Company's future GAAP financial results. The non - ...
Making an Impact: KIIT Ranked 8th Globally in SDG 'Reducing Inequalities'University, Bhubaneswar has been ranked 8th best University in the world in the prestigious Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022 for the impressive progress made in 'reducing inequalities'.
Making ImpactSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Making Impact