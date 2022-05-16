GSMA WARNS INTERNET VALUE CHAIN GROWTH TO STALL UNLESS MARKET IMBALANCES ADDRESSED

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) Double-Digitat Risk if Infrastructure Investors Cannot Realise Meaningful Returns LONDON, May 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/A newreportbetween network operators and online services providers may put globalprospects at risk across multiple sectors of the-based economy. Policymakers, the report urges, must consider the interdependence of online services and othersectors on the underlying infrastructure investment. The2022Report reveals factors including asymmetric regulation and restrictions, sector-specific taxes, and spectrum ...