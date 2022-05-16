Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets boosting capacities in India (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) DUESSELDORF, Germany and KOSAMBA, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Gerresheimer has significantly ramped up its glass and plastic production capacities in India to satisfy its global pharma customer needs. A new modern plant to produce high quality plastic containers and closures was built at the Kosamba site, and glass production received a new state-of-the-art and sustainable furnace technology. This is in line with the company's formula G growth strategy. By adding capacities in India, Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets addressing the global mega trend for increasing health care access in these ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
