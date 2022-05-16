Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets boosting capacities in India

LG: proposte per una postazione da gaming senza rivaliFury of the Sunwell disponibile oraL'ICT nostrano in Rete fa 12mila nuovi .it nel 2021 e +150% in 5 anniFrancesca Tuscano morta a 32 anni dopo una dose di AstraZeneca: il ...Altre due sparatorie Stati Uniti : un morto in chiesa in California, ...Beats by Dr.Dre - Studio Buds LE: il gadget hi-tech per l'estateGuerra Ucraina : La Russia ha perso un terzo del suo esercitoPutin prepara nuova offensiva : se Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato ...Covid-19 : salgono le reinfezioni al 5,8%Perugia : Sottrae per anni la pensione ai familiari invalidiUltime Blog

    DUESSELDORF, Germany and KOSAMBA, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer has ...

Gerresheimer has significantly ramped up its glass and plastic production capacities in India to satisfy its global pharma customer needs. A new modern plant to produce high quality plastic containers and closures was built at the Kosamba site, and glass production received a new state-of-the-art and sustainable furnace technology. This is in line with the company's formula G growth strategy. By adding capacities in India, Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets addressing the global mega trend for increasing health care access in these ...
This is in line with the company's formula G growth strategy. By adding capacities in India, Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets addressing the global mega trend for ...
