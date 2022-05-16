Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets boosting capacities in India

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) DUESSELDORF, Germany and KOSAMBA,, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/has significantly ramped up its glass and plastic productioninto satisfy its global pharma customer needs. A new modern plant to produce high quality plastic containers and closures was built at the Kosamba site, and glass production received a new state-of-the-art and sustainable furnace technology. This is in line with the company's formula G. By addinginon itsinaddressing the global mega trend for increasing health care access in these ...