5 Seconds of Summer | «L’unica cosa nella vita che prendiamo seriamente è la musica»

Michael e Calum dei 5 Seconds of Summer ci raccontano il nuovo album ‘5SOS5’, il ritorno ai live e ...

5 Seconds of Summer: «L’unica cosa nella vita che prendiamo seriamente è la musica» (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) Michael e Calum dei 5 Seconds of Summer ci raccontano il nuovo album ‘5SOS5’, il ritorno ai live e l’amore per l’Italia. Funweek.
"Me, Myself & I", il nuovo brano dei 5 Seconds of Summer

in radio e disponibile in digitale " Me, Myself & I " (BMG), il nuovo singolo della band pop - rock multiplatino 5 Seconds of Summer . Il brano sarà contenuto nel quinto album in studio del gruppo, "5SOS5", in uscita il 23 settembre e già disponibile in pre - order al seguente link https://5sos.lnk.to/5SOS5TW. "Me,...

"Me, Myself & I": testo e significato del nuovo singolo dei 5 Seconds of Summer

È in radio e disponibile in digitale ' Me, Myself & I ', il nuovo singolo della band pop - rock multiplatino 5 Seconds of Summer. ' Me, Myself & I ' è un brano dalla grande spinta emotiva, un inno sulla fine di una storia, che mostra le influenze pop e punk del gruppo, con riff angoscianti. È stato prodotto e ... I 5 Seconds of Summer aprono la stagione del Carroponte  La Stampa

