5 Seconds of Summer: «L’unica cosa nella vita che prendiamo seriamente è la musica» (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) Michael e Calum dei 5 Seconds of Summer ci raccontano il nuovo album ‘5SOS5’, il ritorno ai live e l’amore per l’Italia. Funweek. Leggi su funweek (Di lunedì 16 maggio 2022) Michael e Calum dei 5ofci raccontano il nuovo album ‘5SOS5’, il ritorno ai live e l’amore per l’Italia. Funweek.

Advertising

LiveNationIT : Questa sera i 5 Seconds of Summer a Milano per il secondo show italiano del #TakeMyHandWorldTour! Ultimi biglietti… - fetvsmichael : una settimana fa stavo piangendo perché avevo visto i 5 seconds of summer per la prima volta ora sto piangendo perché li ho delusi - GHOTICGEMINI : a luigi una canzone dei 5 seconds of summer quando la diamo - Stefanofisicoit : I @5SOS stanno per tornare con un nuovo progetto discografico, '5SOS5', in arrivo a settembre. - Lopinionista : “Me, Myself & I”, il nuovo brano dei 5 Seconds of Summer [VIDEO] -