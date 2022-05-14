WWE: Shelton Benjamin infortunato, arriva l’annuncio su Twitter (Di sabato 14 maggio 2022) Shelton Benjamin è infortunato. La Superstar WWE ha dato la notizia ai fan su Twitter, senza specificare il tipo o l’entità dell’infortunio che ha sostenuto, o per quanto tempo dovrà stare fuori dal ring. L’ultima volta che abbiamo visto Benjamin in un match è stata la puntata del 25 aprile di Main Event, in cui lui e Cedric Alexander hanno perso contro gli Street Profits. Un piccolo imprevisto Benjamin ha twittato: “Per la seconda volta nella mia carriera, un infortunio mi ha messo fuori combattimento. Tornerò presto. Nel frattempo mi metterò d’impegno per tornare più in forma di quanto fossi prima di questo piccolo imprevisto. Ci vediamo presto!” For only the second time In my career An injury has put me on the shelf. I’ll be back soon. In the meantime I will be ...Leggi su zonawrestling
