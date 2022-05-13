LIVE GT World Challenge Francia 2022 in DIRETTA: Marciello domina la scena, Mercedes avanti a tutti (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 19.21 Attenzione a Porsche, in lotta questo week-end per le prime posizioni. Step in avanti per Dinamic Motorsport che ha effettuato diversi test in questo speciale tracciato. 19.18 La classifica aggiornata: 1 89 RUN PRO 1 Marciello, Raffaele AKKODIS ASP Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 10 29.241 1:36.158 1:36.136 1 2 26 PIT Silver 1 MAGNUS, Gilles Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3 11 0.540 0.540 29.501 36.859 34.620 1:40.980 1:36.676 2 3 25 RUN PRO 2 PANIS, Aurelien Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3 10 0.664 0.124 29.701 1:37.463 1:36.800 1 4 54 PIT PRO 3 ENGELHART, Christian Dinamic Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II) 10 0.983 0.319 29.679 36.688 32.843 1:39.210 1:37.119 2 5 11 RUN PRO 4 HAASE, Christopher Tresor by Car Collection Audi R8 LMS evo ... Leggi su oasport (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA19.21 Attenzione a Porsche, in lotta questo week-end per le prime posizioni. Step inper Dinamic Motorsport che ha effettuato diversi test in questo speciale tracciato. 19.18 La classifica aggiornata: 1 89 RUN PRO 1, Raffaele AKKODIS ASP Team-AMG GT3 10 29.241 1:36.158 1:36.136 1 2 26 PIT Silver 1 MAGNUS, Gilles Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3 11 0.540 0.540 29.501 36.859 34.620 1:40.980 1:36.676 2 3 25 RUN PRO 2 PANIS, Aurelien Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3 10 0.664 0.124 29.701 1:37.463 1:36.800 1 4 54 PIT PRO 3 ENGELHART, Christian Dinamic Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3-R (991.II) 10 0.983 0.319 29.679 36.688 32.843 1:39.210 1:37.119 2 5 11 RUN PRO 4 HAASE, Christopher Tresor by Car Collection Audi R8 LMS evo ...

