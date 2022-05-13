LIVE GT World Challenge Francia 2022 in DIRETTA: green flag! Inizia la FP2 (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 19.02 I primi tempi della sessione: 1 89 RUN PRO 1 MARCIELLO, Raffaele AKKODIS ASP Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 2 29.384 36.579 1:37.373 1:37.373 0 2 26 RUN Silver 1 MAGNUS, Gilles Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3 3 0.179 0.179 29.918 1:37.552 1:37.552 0 3 11 RUN PRO 2 HAASE, Christopher Tresor by Car Collection Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3 3 0.298 0.119 29.950 37.004 30.717 1:37.671 1:37.671 0 4 53 RUN Silver 2 JEAN, Pierre Alexandre AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 3 0.508 0.210 29.675 1:37.881 1:37.881 0 5 46 RUN PRO 3 VERVISCH, Frederic Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3 2 0.675 0.167 29.650 37.440 1:38.048 1:38.048 0 6 32 RUN PRO 4 WEERTS, Charles Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3 2 0.904 0.229 30.080 37.163 1:38.277 1:38.277 0 7 33 RUN PRO 5 MIES, Christopher Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3 3 1.152 0.248 29.907 37.438 ... Leggi su oasport (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA19.02 I primi tempi della sessione: 1 89 RUN PRO 1 MARCIELLO, Raffaele AKKODIS ASP Team Mercedes-AMG GT3 2 29.384 36.579 1:37.373 1:37.373 0 2 26 RUN Silver 1 MAGNUS, Gilles Sainteloc Junior Team Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3 3 0.179 0.179 29.918 1:37.552 1:37.552 0 3 11 RUN PRO 2 HAASE, Christopher Tresor by Car Collection Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3 3 0.298 0.119 29.950 37.004 30.717 1:37.671 1:37.671 0 4 53 RUN Silver 2 JEAN, Pierre Alexandre AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 3 0.508 0.210 29.675 1:37.881 1:37.881 0 5 46 RUN PRO 3 VERVISCH, Frederic Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3 2 0.675 0.167 29.650 37.440 1:38.048 1:38.048 0 6 32 RUN PRO 4 WEERTS, Charles Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3 2 0.904 0.229 30.080 37.163 1:38.277 1:38.277 0 7 33 RUN PRO 5 MIES, Christopher Team WRT Audi R8 LMS evo II GT3 3 1.152 0.248 29.907 37.438 ...

