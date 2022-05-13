LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT UNVEILS GLOBAL DEBUT OF WORLD'S-FIRST LEGO® FERRARI BUILD AND RACE ATTRACTION! (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) CARLSBAD, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Start your engines! Yesterday, LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT DEBUTed its newest attraction, LEGO® FERRARI BUILD and RACE. Capitalizing on the increased popularity of Formula 1 racing (with viewership up 56% compared to 2020), the new attraction puts visitors in the driver's seat with cutting-edge digital technology that guests have never experienced at any other LEGOLAND theme park in the WORLD. "Kicking off what is anticipated to be one of the biggest vacation seasons to date, LEGOLAND CALIFORNIA is thrilled to bring this FIRST-of-its-kind attraction to Carlsbad, CALIFORNIA," said President of LEGOLAND CALIFORNIA ...Leggi su iltempo
