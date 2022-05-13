LEGOLAND® CALIFORNIA RESORT UNVEILS GLOBAL DEBUT OF WORLD' S-FIRST LEGO® FERRARI BUILD AND RACE ATTRACTION!

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) CARLSBAD, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/Start your engines! Yesterday,ed its newest attraction,and. Capitalizing on the increased popularity of Formula 1 racing (with viewership up 56% compared to 2020), the new attraction puts visitors in the driver's seat with cutting-edge digital technology that guests have never experienced at any other LEGOLAND theme park in the. "Kicking off what is anticipated to be one of the biggest vacation seasons to date, LEGOLANDis thrilled to bring this-of-its-kind attraction to Carlsbad,," said President of LEGOLAND...