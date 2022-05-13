IMPACT | È Eric Young il nuovo sfidante di Alexander per il titolo | suo il Gauntlet For The Gold

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022)Wrestling ha definito il match per ilmondiale in vista di Slammiversary. La compagnia ha indetto nell’ultima puntata tv unFor Theutile a trovare unper Josh. Tantissimi contendenti pronti a lottare per riuscire a conquistarsi la shot, con Moose – grande favorito – messo fuori gioco da un vendicativo Sami Callihan. Nel finale il confronto trae Chris Sabin è stato vinto dal primo: il leader dei Violent By Design va così nel main event del principale ppv dell’anno per la compagnia canadese. L’annuncio del match titolato tra.@Walking Weapon vs @Thefor the ...