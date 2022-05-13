Hiconics Eco-energy Showcased Latest Energy Storage Products at EES Europe 2022 (Di venerdì 13 maggio 2022) - MUNICH, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Hiconics Eco-Energy, a flagship green Energy brand under Midea Group's Industrial Technology Business Group, Showcased its HEC-S home Storage system at EES Europe 2022. The smart, flexible, safe and reliable residential Energy Storage solution system shows Midea Group's continuous commitment to integrating green and low-carbon technologies into their product. HEC-S is a plug-and-play system that offers families a new alternative that is efficient, safe and simple to use. It has a standby self-consumption power of ?2W, with a maximum efficiency of 97% and a maximum access PV charge of 6.5kW. It also has an expandable battery up to ...Leggi su iltempo
