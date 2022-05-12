HIF Global launches eFuels company in Germany (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) Armin Schnettler and Thorsten Herdan to lead eFuels expansion in the EMEA region BERLIN and HOUSTON and SANTIAGO, Chile, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
HIF Global, the world's leading eFuels company, continues its Global expansion with the launch of HIF Europe, Middle East and Africa ("HIF EMEA") headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with Armin Schnettler named as President and Thorsten Herdan as CEO of HIF EMEA. HIF EMEA will anchor eFuels from HIF Global's production facilities worldwide to the EMEA region beginning with the operations of the Haru Oni facility in late 2022 in Magallanes, Chile. Furthermore, HIF EMEA will develop eFuel projects in the region for the region. César Norton, President and CEO of HIF Global said, "We are ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
HIF Global, the world's leading eFuels company, continues its Global expansion with the launch of HIF Europe, Middle East and Africa ("HIF EMEA") headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with Armin Schnettler named as President and Thorsten Herdan as CEO of HIF EMEA. HIF EMEA will anchor eFuels from HIF Global's production facilities worldwide to the EMEA region beginning with the operations of the Haru Oni facility in late 2022 in Magallanes, Chile. Furthermore, HIF EMEA will develop eFuel projects in the region for the region. César Norton, President and CEO of HIF Global said, "We are ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
e - Fuel, la benzina sintetica che salverà i motori endotermiciDi recente, il marchio tedesco, ha annunciato un ulteriore investimento di 75 milioni di dollari nella HIF Global LLC , una holding di sviluppatori che progettano impianti di produzione di carburanti ...
Porsche investe ancora negli eFuel...filiera e a tale scopo ha sottoscritto un investimento di ben 75 milioni di dollari (attualmente in attesa dell'approvazione dell'autorità Antitrust) per acquisire una partecipazione in HIF Global ... Porsche e-fuel, lunga vita al boxer! Red-Live
HIF Global launches eFuels company in GermanyHIF EMEA will anchor eFuels from HIF Global's production facilities worldwide to the EMEA region beginning with the operations of the Haru Oni facility in late 2022 in Magallanes, Chile. Furthermore, ...
Porsche e-fuel, lunga vita al boxer!69 milioni di euro per acquisire il 12,5% di HIF, holding attiva nel campo dei carburanti alternativi. Porsche e-fuel: ecco i piani ...
HIF GlobalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HIF Global