ECCMID 2022 | Copan unveils its WISE approach to sample management

ECCMID 2022
BRESCIA, Italy, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copan took the chance of the first in-person ECCMID of ...

 Copan took the chance of the first in-person ECCMID of the last two years to give a name to its holistic approach to preanalytics. From sample collection to image analysis and data interpretation, meet Copan's WISE approach, which brings any sample to improved diagnostics.     Preanalytics – sample collection, processing, and other activities that make samples analyzable by diagnostics platforms – is one of the first steps of the intricate path to a correct diagnosis. Thus, all subsequent analyses rely on sound preanalytics, as no cutting-edge diagnostic platform can retrieve what is lost during poor sample collection, transportation, or ...
