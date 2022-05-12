ECCMID 2022: Copan unveils its WISE approach to sample management (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) - BRESCIA, Italy, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Copan took the chance of the first in-person ECCMID of the last two years to give a name to its holistic approach to preanalytics. From sample collection to image analysis and data interpretation, meet Copan's WISE approach, which brings any sample to improved diagnostics. Preanalytics – sample collection, processing, and other activities that make samples analyzable by diagnostics platforms – is one of the first steps of the intricate path to a correct diagnosis. Thus, all subsequent analyses rely on sound preanalytics, as no cutting-edge diagnostic platform can retrieve what is lost during poor sample collection, transportation, or
Covid, ora si può capire chi rischia la malattia grave. Lo studioA scoprirle sono stati ricercatori italiani e il loro lavoro di ricerca viene presentato al Congresso europeo di microbiologia clinica e malattie infettive (Eccmid 2022) in programma a Lisbona, in
Covid in Italia, il bollettino del 26 aprile: 29.575 i nuovi casi e 146 morti...nuova evidenza sugli strascichi lasciati dal Covid - 19 arriva da uno studio del Luxembourg Institute of Health presentato all'European Congress of Clinical Microbiology e Infectious Diseases (ECCMID)
