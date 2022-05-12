CCI Global to occupy largest contact centre in Kenya at Tatu City (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) Tatu City, Kenya, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CCI Global, the largest international contact centre operator in Africa, will move to a purpose built, state-of-the-art office at Tatu City, creating more than 4,000 jobs for Kenyans. CCI's facility will be developed by Gateway Real Estate Africa (GREA), a private development company specialising in turnkey construction. The five-story tower is custom designed for CCI, with training facilities and a career centre to welcome new employees. CCI has grown rapidly in Kenya since entering the market in 2016, specialising in the operation of outbound, inbound and web chat multi-channel contact centres, serving ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CCI Global, the largest international contact centre operator in Africa, will move to a purpose built, state-of-the-art office at Tatu City, creating more than 4,000 jobs for Kenyans. CCI's facility will be developed by Gateway Real Estate Africa (GREA), a private development company specialising in turnkey construction. The five-story tower is custom designed for CCI, with training facilities and a career centre to welcome new employees. CCI has grown rapidly in Kenya since entering the market in 2016, specialising in the operation of outbound, inbound and web chat multi-channel contact centres, serving ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
cci__global : RT @cci_ibadan: @cci__global Imago Dei Oya dei ?? - cci__global : RT @TheHeartofAbba: @cci__global Imago Dei!! Soft girl, Imago Dei. I heal the sick on Saturday, no holiday for Imago Dei - TheHeartofAbba : @cci__global Imago Dei!! Soft girl, Imago Dei. I heal the sick on Saturday, no holiday for Imago Dei - cci__global : RT @PiusErica: IMAGI DEI!!!!!!! Soft Girl??, Imago Dei - cci__global : RT @tomiifawole_: Imago Dei Soft boy Imago Dei ?? -
Lotta al cancro infantile, un melograno a Casciago per dare radici alla speranza...- CCI, daranno vita a iniziative scientifiche e di sensibilizzazione dell'opinione pubblica, di sostegno e vicinanza ai bambini, agli adolescenti e alle loro famiglie. L'obiettivo del WHO Global ...
Malware più diffusi di gennaio: Emotet e Blindingcan preoccupano ancoraCheck Point Research , la divisione Threat Intelligence di Check Point Software Technologies , fornitore di soluzioni per la sicurezza informatica a livello globale, ha pubblicato il suo ultimo Global Threat Index di gennaio 2022 . I ricercatori riferiscono che Emotet ha rimpiazzato Trickbot al primo posto dopo un lungo dominio , colpendo quasi il 6% delle organizzazioni in tutto il mondo. ... Sistema sonoro Mercato del settore: domanda futura, analisi di mercato e prospettive fino al 2030 | Analisi dell'impatto di Omicron Leonardo
Tatu City / Rendeavour: CCI Global to occupy largest contact centre in Kenya at Tatu CityCCI Global, the largest international contact centre operator in Africa, will move to a purpose built, state-of-the-art office at Tatu City, creating ...
CCI Global to occupy largest contact centre in Kenya at Tatu CityCCI Global, the largest international contact centre operator in Africa, will move to a purpose built, state-of-the-art office at Tatu City, creating more than 4,000 jobs for Kenyans.
CCI GlobalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CCI Global