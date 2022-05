CCI Global to occupy largest contact centre in Kenya at Tatu City (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) Tatu City, Kenya, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/



CCI Global, the largest international contact centre operator in Africa, will move to a purpose built, state-of-the-art office at Tatu City, creating more than 4,000 jobs for Kenyans. CCI's facility will be developed by Gateway Real Estate Africa (GREA), a private development company specialising in turnkey construction. The five-story tower is custom designed for CCI, with training facilities and a career centre to welcome new employees. CCI has grown rapidly in Kenya since entering the market in 2016, specialising in the operation of outbound, inbound and web chat multi-channel contact centres, serving ...

