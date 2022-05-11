Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City: pronostico e possibili formazioni (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) Il Manchester City punterà a fare un altro passo da gigante verso la gloria della Premier League quando il Wolverhampton Wanderers li accoglierà a Molineux per la partita di mercoledì 11 maggio. La squadra di Bruno Lage ha reagito per pareggiare 2-2 con il Chelsea nel fine settimana, mentre i primi in classifica hanno colpito il Newcastle United per cinque senza risposta. Il calcio di inizio di Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City è previsto alle 21:15 Prepartita Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City: a che punto sono le due squadre? Wolverhampton Wanderers Con il Chelsea che ha perso punti dalle posizioni vincenti più e più volte ... Leggi su sport.periodicodaily (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) Ilpunterà a fare un altro passo da gigante verso la gloria della Premier League quando illi accoglierà a Molineux per la partita di mercoledì 11 maggio. La squadra di Bruno Lage ha reagito per pareggiare 2-2 con il Chelsea nel fine settimana, mentre i primi in classifica hanno colpito il Newcastle United per cinque senza risposta. Il calcio di inizio divsè previsto alle 21:15 Prepartitavs: a che punto sono le due squadre?Con il Chelsea che ha perso punti dalle posizioni vincenti più e più volte ...

