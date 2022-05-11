Seven days war (2019). Una guerra fra adulti e adolescenti. (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) Titolo originale: Bokura no nanoka-kan sens? Anno: 2019 Paese: Giappone Genere: commedia Produzione: Ajia-do Animation Works Distribuzione:Prime Video, Dynit, Netflix, VVVVID, CHILI Durata: 89 min. Regia: Yuta Murano Sceneggiatura: Ichir? ?kouchi Fotografia: Toshiya Kimura Montaggio: Rie Matsuhara, Takeshi Seyama Musiche: Jun Ichikawa Animatori: Daiki Kuribayashi, Naoto Abe, Anna Akasaka... Source Leggi su locchiodelcineasta (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) Titolo originale: Bokura no nanoka-kan sens? Anno:Paese: Giappone Genere: commedia Produzione: Ajia-do Animation Works Distribuzione:Prime Video, Dynit, Netflix, VVVVID, CHILI Durata: 89 min. Regia: Yuta Murano Sceneggiatura: Ichir? ?kouchi Fotografia: Toshiya Kimura Montaggio: Rie Matsuhara, Takeshi Seyama Musiche: Jun Ichikawa Animatori: Daiki Kuribayashi, Naoto Abe, Anna Akasaka... Source

Advertising

occhiocine : In Seven Days War' il proposito di una fuga romantica di sette giorni, vira rapidamente in un campeggio in compagni… -