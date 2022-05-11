Paris La Défense (France): Sopra Steria Moves to Innovative New Offices at Générale Continentale Investissements' 22,000sqm Latitude. (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) Paris, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Sopra Steria, a European Tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, has welcomed almost 2,000 of its employees to their new Offices in Paris La Défense's new architectural icon, Latitude. Long-established real estate development group Générale Continentale Investissements (GCI) are delighted to have fully let the building to an organization of Sopra Steria's calibre. Built in the 1970s, Latitude has been completely redeveloped and extended to provide 22,000sqm of redesigned workspace and extensive amenity areas. With significant lateral floorplates and strong environmental ...Leggi su iltempo
