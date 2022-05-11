Battlegrounds: Lobby Legends celebra la festa di Noblegarden questo ...Apex Legends Mobile debutta il 17 maggioXGIMI Elfin - un milione di dispositivi vendutiSmartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S con fotocamera professionale Sconto ...Monopattino Elettrico Ripiegabile Segway Ninebot Sconto e OffertaPC Portatile Notebook Intel Celeron Jumper 13,3 Pollici Sconto e ...Previsioni Meteo : l'estate arriva anticipo con temperature fino a 30 ...Apple non li produrrà mai più iPodShireen Abu Akleh : Giornalista uccisa in diretta in CisgiordaniaXperia 10 IV: nuovo smartphone ultraleggero ad alta autonomiaUltime Blog

- easyMarkets is once again launching a new product giving our clients even more choice when ...

easyMarkets Launches MT5 with Variable Spreads (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) - easyMarkets is once again launching a new product giving our clients even more choice when trading. LIMASSOL,Cyprus, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Adding to our already robust selection of platforms including easyMarkets proprietary web and mobile platform, MT4 and TradingView, we now offer MT5 with Variable Spreads and higher leverage of 500:1 (higher leverage is not available for European and Australian clients due to regulation).     We believe that this new product launch will better facilitate our client's trading, allowing them to choose between floating or fixed Spreads – or both if they choose to, all in the same ecosystem. Our mission is and always has been to offer traders an industry leading experience, and that's why we are tirelessly developing and launching updates to ...
