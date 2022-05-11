CoverGo Raises $15 Million Series A to Expand Global Adoption of the Leading No-code Insurance Platform (Di mercoledì 11 maggio 2022) - CoverGo's Series A highlights the company's rapid growth and success, with annual recurring software revenue increasing more than 10x since January 2021. NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CoverGo, the Leading Global enterprise no-code SAAS Insurance Platform, today announced it has secured $15 Million in Series A funding led by California-based SemperVirens VC with participation from US venture capital firms SixThirty, Tribeca Early Stage Partners and Fresco Capital. Strategic investors include pan-African Insurance group Old Mutual, Asia-based Insurance group Asia Financial Holdings, US-based XN Worldwide Insurance (part of the Henner Group) and ...Leggi su iltempo
CoverGo raises $15m in new funding round. The round was led by SemperVirens VC. Insurtech firm CoverGo has raised $15m in a Series A funding round led by California-based SemperVirens VC with participation from US venture capital firms
