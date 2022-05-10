Turacoz Healthcare Solutions set the stage for innovative scientific dissemination outputs at the 53rd European Medical Writing Association (EMWA) conference in Berlin, Germany (Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) UTRECHT, Netherlands and GURUGRAM, India, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The 53rd EMWA conference, held in Berlin, Germany from May 3 to 7, 2022, provided an excellent opportunity for the Medical Writing fraternity to network and participate in active discussions around a wide array of Medical Writing topics. Dr. Namrata Singh, Founder and Director, Turacoz Healthcare Solutions and an active EMWA member, unravelled the updated 'Career guide on Medical Writing', together with other members of EMWA. Currently, the guide is being reviewed aiming to make it available for the newbies on the EMWA website ...Leggi su iltempo
