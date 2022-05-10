Il Mid Season Invitational di League Of Legends in diretta sui canali ...I PRIMI BACI DI MICHELLE HUNZIKER E GIOVANNI ANGIOLINI NELLA LORO ...Turtle Beach Stealth 700, 600 Gen 2 Max e 600 Gen 2 sono disponibiliUbisoft: nuovi aggiornamenti per Tom Clancy's The Division 2ZTE Axon 40 Ultra è stato lanciato in CinaUcraina, Presidente Russo Putin : La Nato non ha voluto ascoltarciTerremoto Oggi : 4 scosse a Firenze, la più forte magnitudo 2.7Alessandria : ucciso portiere albergo Hotel LondraDove trovare ispirazione per creare un logoAmplificatore vocale portatile SHIDU cassa con microfono cuffia ...Ultime Blog

Turacoz Healthcare Solutions set the stage for innovative scientific dissemination outputs at the 53rd European Medical Writing Association EMWA conference in Berlin | Germany

UTRECHT, Netherlands and GURUGRAM, India, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 53rd EMWA conference, held ...

 The 53rd EMWA conference, held in Berlin, Germany from May 3 to 7, 2022, provided an excellent opportunity for the Medical Writing fraternity to network and participate in active discussions around a wide array of Medical Writing topics. Dr. Namrata Singh, Founder and Director, Turacoz Healthcare Solutions and an active EMWA member, unravelled the updated 'Career guide on Medical Writing', together with other members of EMWA. Currently, the guide is being reviewed aiming to make it available for the newbies on the EMWA website ...
