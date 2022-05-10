Huawei SD-WAN Recognized as a Gartner® Peer™ Customers' Choice for Third Year in a Row

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/Recently,announced that it has been named a 2022 Gartner Peer Insightsfor WAN Edge Infrastructure, receiving this distinction for astraight. According to the Voice of the Customer report,SD-WAN received a total of 102 reviews and an overall rating of 4.9/5 stars fromacross industries around the globe as of December 2021.SD-WAN is also named the "" in three categories: Midsize Enterprise, Asia/Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in the same report. We think, such distinctions are a testament to the widespread endorsement of's SD-WAN solution from ...