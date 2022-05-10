Baebies Partners with Medical Horizons to Bring SEEKER Newborn Screening Platform to Italy (Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) FLORENCE, Italy, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Baebies®, a growth-stage Medical device company developing innovative products to enable early disease detection and multifunctional diagnostic testing for children and adults., in Partnership with Medical device supplier Medical Horizons, today announced Newborns in Italy are being screened with the Baebies SEEKER® Platform. The Newborn Screening, Clinical Chemistry, and Pharmacology Lab at Meyer Children's Hospital in Florence becomes the first lab in Italy to screen Newborns for lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) including Pompe disease, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
