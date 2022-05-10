Turtle Beach Stealth 700, 600 Gen 2 Max e 600 Gen 2 sono disponibiliUbisoft: nuovi aggiornamenti per Tom Clancy's The Division 2ZTE Axon 40 Ultra è stato lanciato in CinaUcraina, Presidente Russo Putin : La Nato non ha voluto ascoltarciTerremoto Oggi : 4 scosse a Firenze, la più forte magnitudo 2.7Alessandria : ucciso portiere albergo Hotel LondraDove trovare ispirazione per creare un logoAmplificatore vocale portatile SHIDU cassa con microfono cuffia ...Remote Life uscirà il 27 maggio 2022 Studiare le lingue da autodidatta o online: consigli per non perdere ...Ultime Blog

Baebies Partners with Medical Horizons to Bring SEEKER Newborn Screening Platform to Italy

Baebies Partners
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
FLORENCE, Italy, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baebies®, a growth-stage Medical device company ...

zazoom
Commenta
Baebies Partners with Medical Horizons to Bring SEEKER Newborn Screening Platform to Italy (Di martedì 10 maggio 2022) FLORENCE, Italy, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Baebies®, a growth-stage Medical device company developing innovative products to enable early disease detection and multifunctional diagnostic testing for children and adults., in Partnership with Medical device supplier Medical Horizons, today announced Newborns in Italy are being screened with the Baebies SEEKER® Platform. The Newborn Screening, Clinical Chemistry, and Pharmacology Lab at Meyer Children's Hospital in Florence becomes the first lab in Italy to screen Newborns for lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) including Pompe disease, ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Baebies Partners
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Baebies Partners Baebies Partners with Medical Horizons