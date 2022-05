(Di lunedì 9 maggio 2022) - MUNICH, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/On's Day,, a leading electric two-wheeler brand, is celebrating moms around the worldthe launch of its, incorporating a new's Day video and a poster. At the center of's's Dayis an energetic rap that embodies the brand's youthful spirit and pays homage to the diverse identities of the modern mom. "s are not defined solely by the fact that they have children.s have multiple identities in life: they can be family contributors, stylish women and eco-living advocates. As a brand,has always recognized and supported ...

Advertising

siciliareport.it

's #LegendaryMom video launched across the brand's social media platforms on May 8, 2022, alongside a dedicated Mother's Day post, whichthe diverse roles mothers play, and invites ...Inspirational and uplifting,'s "IT'S SHE" videothe individuality of women and demonstrates its commitment to accompany them as they grow, move forward, and forge their own paths. ... Tatro ABC: “A spasso con Daisy” con Milena Vukotic, in scena da sabato 19 marzo It's an interactive and educational community via GenEon's web platform that... 8 mai 2022 Yadea Celebrates Mother's Day with #LegendaryMom Social Media Campaign On Mother's Day, Yadea, a leading ...It's an interactive and educational community via GenEon's web platform that... 8 mai 2022 Yadea Celebrates Mother's Day with #LegendaryMom Social Media Campaign On Mother's Day, Yadea, a leading ...