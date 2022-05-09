Ucraina, Presidente Russo Putin : La Nato non ha voluto ascoltarciTerremoto Oggi : 4 scosse a Firenze, la più forte magnitudo 2.7Alessandria : ucciso portiere albergo Hotel LondraDove trovare ispirazione per creare un logoAmplificatore vocale portatile SHIDU cassa con microfono cuffia ...Remote Life uscirà il 27 maggio 2022 Studiare le lingue da autodidatta o online: consigli per non perdere ...Come Lavorare in Amazon, requisiti e posizioni di lavoro aperteGTA Online:mese di bonus in Freemode ricompense triple e altroNvidia GeForce RTX Serie 30 tornano in StockUltime Blog

Yadea Celebrates Mother' s Day with #LegendaryMom Social Media Campaign

Yadea Celebrates
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
- MUNICH, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Mother's Day, Yadea, a leading electric two-wheeler brand, is ...

zazoom
Commenta
Yadea Celebrates Mother's Day with #LegendaryMom Social Media Campaign (Di lunedì 9 maggio 2022) - MUNICH, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/

On Mother's Day, Yadea, a leading electric two-wheeler brand, is celebrating moms around the world with the launch of its #LegendaryMom Social Media Campaign, incorporating a new Mother's Day video and a poster. At the center of Yadea's Mother's Day Campaign is an energetic rap that embodies the brand's youthful spirit and pays homage to the diverse identities of the modern mom. "Mothers are not defined solely by the fact that they have children. Mothers have multiple identities in life: they can be family contributors, stylish women and eco-living advocates. As a brand, Yadea has always recognized and supported ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising

Yadea Celebrates Mother's Day with #LegendaryMom Social Media Campaign

Yadea's #LegendaryMom video launched across the brand's social media platforms on May 8, 2022, alongside a dedicated Mother's Day post, which celebrates the diverse roles mothers play, and invites ...

Yadea Celebrates International Women's Day with New "IT'S SHE" Social Media Campaign

Inspirational and uplifting, Yadea's "IT'S SHE" video celebrates the individuality of women and demonstrates its commitment to accompany them as they grow, move forward, and forge their own paths. ... Tatro ABC: “A spasso con Daisy” con Milena Vukotic, in scena da sabato 19 marzo  siciliareport.it

Caverion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023

It's an interactive and educational community via GenEon's web platform that... 8 mai 2022 Yadea Celebrates Mother's Day with #LegendaryMom Social Media Campaign On Mother's Day, Yadea, a leading ...

Caverion updates its strategy focusing on sustainable growth and its financial targets

It's an interactive and educational community via GenEon's web platform that... 8 mai 2022 Yadea Celebrates Mother's Day with #LegendaryMom Social Media Campaign On Mother's Day, Yadea, a leading ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yadea Celebrates
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Yadea Celebrates Yadea Celebrates Mother with #LegendaryMom