Only Murders in the Building 2, Shirley Maclaine entra nel cast (Di lunedì 9 maggio 2022) Shirley Maclaine torna in TV e prende parte al cast di Only Murders in the Building. La seconda stagione ripartirà dal cliffhanger con cui si è conclusa la prima stagione. Only Murders in the Building fa spazio ad una celebrità ben nota al pubblico americano. Shirley Maclaine si unisce ufficialmente al cast della seconda stagione, … L'articolo proviene da Velvet Gossip. Leggi su velvetgossip
GioelePaglia : Only Murders in the Building 2: nuove immagini e prime anticipazioni - MICIO7BEAR : RT @comingsoonit: Che ci fanno Charles, Oliver e Mabel dietro le sbarre? #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding torna con la seconda stagione su #Disney… - badtasteit : #OnlyMurdersintheBuilding 2: nuove immagini e prime anticipazioni - El_Presid3nt : Inizio la puntata di @PilotaPodcast sulle serie sui (coi? nei?) podcast, ascolto 10 minuti, spengo, accendo Only Murders in the Building. - celiaskirby : per me only murders in the building è un grande dono perché rivedere selena gomez in una serie tv mi riporta indiet… -
