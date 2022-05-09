Highlander Partners Announces the Sale of Rotometal

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 9 maggio 2022) - WARSAW, Poland, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/, L.P. (""), a leading middle market private investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Central Europe, today announced theof its portfolio company("" or the "Company"), in a management buyout led by Grzegorz Do?bniak, the current CEO of, located in ?wiebodzin, Poland, is a bespoke designer and producer of products serving the printing and converting industries.'s magnetic and print cylinders are crucial precision tools for manufacturers of labels for consumer products. The Company successfully competes with the world's largest players in its market segment due to its unique technical ...