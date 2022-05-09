ZTE Axon 40 Ultra è stato lanciato in CinaUcraina, Presidente Russo Putin : La Nato non ha voluto ascoltarciTerremoto Oggi : 4 scosse a Firenze, la più forte magnitudo 2.7Alessandria : ucciso portiere albergo Hotel LondraDove trovare ispirazione per creare un logoAmplificatore vocale portatile SHIDU cassa con microfono cuffia ...Remote Life uscirà il 27 maggio 2022 Studiare le lingue da autodidatta o online: consigli per non perdere ...Come Lavorare in Amazon, requisiti e posizioni di lavoro aperteGTA Online:mese di bonus in Freemode ricompense triple e altroUltime Blog

DATAR CANCER GENETICS ANNOUNCES FORAY INTO THE UNITED STATES WITH A $250M CONTRACT TO OFFER PIONEERING CANCER DETECTION LIQUID BIOPSIES

LONDON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAR CANCER GENETICS (DATAR), a world-leading CANCER research ...

DATAR CANCER GENETICS ANNOUNCES FORAY INTO THE UNITED STATES WITH A $250M CONTRACT TO OFFER PIONEERING CANCER DETECTION LIQUID BIOPSIES

 DATAR CANCER GENETICS ("DATAR"), a world-leading CANCER research corporation today announced a $250 million CONTRACT WITH Artemis DNA, a leading USA-based diagnostic laboratory company that provides proprietary Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) genetic testing and diagnostic laboratory services for a wide variety of medical specialties, including cardiology, oncology, immunology, neurology, reproductive health and pharmacogenomics. Under the 5 years exclusive agreement, Artemis DNA will provide DATAR's PIONEERING CANCER DETECTION LIQUID BIOPSIES in the USA and Vietnam markets. The ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Designation for Datar Cancer Genetics Early - Stage Prostate Cancer Detection Blood Test

14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Datar Cancer Genetics today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 'Breakthrough Device Designation' for its blood test to detect early - stage ...

