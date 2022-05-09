ZTE Axon 40 Ultra è stato lanciato in CinaUcraina, Presidente Russo Putin : La Nato non ha voluto ascoltarciTerremoto Oggi : 4 scosse a Firenze, la più forte magnitudo 2.7Alessandria : ucciso portiere albergo Hotel LondraDove trovare ispirazione per creare un logoAmplificatore vocale portatile SHIDU cassa con microfono cuffia ...Remote Life uscirà il 27 maggio 2022 Studiare le lingue da autodidatta o online: consigli per non perdere ...Come Lavorare in Amazon, requisiti e posizioni di lavoro aperteGTA Online:mese di bonus in Freemode ricompense triple e altroUltime Blog

Canton Fair | Global Share | 131st Canton Fair Sets Multiple Records

Canton Fair
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
GUANGZHOU, China, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair, hosted as a virtual exhibition, ...

zazoom
Commenta
"Canton Fair, Global Share": 131st Canton Fair Sets Multiple Records (Di lunedì 9 maggio 2022) GUANGZHOU, China, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The 131st Canton Fair, hosted as a virtual exhibition, successfully concluded and set Multiple Records in terms of the total numbers of visitors, views, exhibits and overseas buyers registered for the trade show. "With a mission of 'Canton Fair, Global Share,' the 131st Canton Fair built a bridge in the cloud to gather guests from around the world, connecting and sharing China's development and opportunities with Global markets and audiences," said Xu Bing, spokesperson of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

131st Canton Fair: high - quality development of trade promotes global economic recovery

GUANGZHOU, China, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The 131 st Canton Fair, hosted virtually from April 15 to 24, further expanded its global sales and marketing network to promote trade cooperation with a record - breaking number of 536,000 overseas buyers from ...

Chinese Home Appliance Manufacturer Changhong Brings Full Lineup of Products to Online Edition of 131st Canton Fair

GUANGHZOU, China, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ The 131 st Canton Fair formally raises its curtain to the public on April 15, 2022. Chinese home appliance manufacturer Changhong has established a presence at the exhibition with its full series of products, ... The Canton Fair Kicks Off Its 131st Session Today  Zazoom Blog

Arlington Honors 'Mayor Of Green Valley' With New Town Square

Green Valley community residents and Arlington County officials on Saturday celebrated the opening of the John Robinson Jr. Town Square.

"Canton Fair, Global Share": 131st Canton Fair Sets Multiple Records

A total of 25,500 companies participated in the latest exhibition and uploaded 3,052,100 exhibit items with the official website of the trade show receiving 10.09 million visitors and 33.9 million ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Canton Fair
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Canton Fair Canton Fair Global Share 131st