"Canton Fair, Global Share": 131st Canton Fair Sets Multiple Records (Di lunedì 9 maggio 2022) GUANGZHOU, China, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The 131st Canton Fair, hosted as a virtual exhibition, successfully concluded and set Multiple Records in terms of the total numbers of visitors, views, exhibits and overseas buyers registered for the trade show. "With a mission of 'Canton Fair, Global Share,' the 131st Canton Fair built a bridge in the cloud to gather guests from around the world, connecting and sharing China's development and opportunities with Global markets and audiences," said Xu Bing, spokesperson of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 131st Canton Fair, hosted as a virtual exhibition, successfully concluded and set Multiple Records in terms of the total numbers of visitors, views, exhibits and overseas buyers registered for the trade show. "With a mission of 'Canton Fair, Global Share,' the 131st Canton Fair built a bridge in the cloud to gather guests from around the world, connecting and sharing China's development and opportunities with Global markets and audiences," said Xu Bing, spokesperson of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
131st Canton Fair: high - quality development of trade promotes global economic recoveryGUANGZHOU, China, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The 131 st Canton Fair, hosted virtually from April 15 to 24, further expanded its global sales and marketing network to promote trade cooperation with a record - breaking number of 536,000 overseas buyers from ...
Chinese Home Appliance Manufacturer Changhong Brings Full Lineup of Products to Online Edition of 131st Canton FairGUANGHZOU, China, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ The 131 st Canton Fair formally raises its curtain to the public on April 15, 2022. Chinese home appliance manufacturer Changhong has established a presence at the exhibition with its full series of products, ... The Canton Fair Kicks Off Its 131st Session Today Zazoom Blog
Arlington Honors 'Mayor Of Green Valley' With New Town SquareGreen Valley community residents and Arlington County officials on Saturday celebrated the opening of the John Robinson Jr. Town Square.
"Canton Fair, Global Share": 131st Canton Fair Sets Multiple RecordsA total of 25,500 companies participated in the latest exhibition and uploaded 3,052,100 exhibit items with the official website of the trade show receiving 10.09 million visitors and 33.9 million ...
Canton FairSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Canton Fair