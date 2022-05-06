Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen fashion week blends digital technologies with new trends in fashion industry (Di venerdì 6 maggio 2022) BEIJING, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The A/W 2022 Shenzhen fashion week, which concluded in Shenzhen, south China'sGuangdong Province on April 30, shed light on how the dazzling fashion industry blends with trendy elements in clothing design and production through cutting-edge digital technologies. The fashion week introduced the currently trendy concept of metaverse for the first time and applied artificial intelligence, virtual reality technology and 3D digital modeling to generate virtual clothing, forming an online plus offline clothing exhibition showcase. During the fashion ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The A/W 2022 Shenzhen fashion week, which concluded in Shenzhen, south China'sGuangdong Province on April 30, shed light on how the dazzling fashion industry blends with trendy elements in clothing design and production through cutting-edge digital technologies. The fashion week introduced the currently trendy concept of metaverse for the first time and applied artificial intelligence, virtual reality technology and 3D digital modeling to generate virtual clothing, forming an online plus offline clothing exhibition showcase. During the fashion ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Xinhua Silk Road : Shenzhen fashion week blends digital technologies with new trends in fashion industry
Xinhua Silk Road : Picturesque Chinese county Deqing practices green development concept in building internationalized modern garden county
Xinhua Silk Road : Peony-themed live streaming activities kick off in C. China Henan's Luoyang
Xinhua Silk Road: Picturesque Chinese county Deqing practices green development concept in building internationalized modern garden countyBEIJING, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Deqing, a beautiful county located in Huzhou city in east China coastal province Zhejiang, adheres to its green development concept in building an ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Peony - themed live streaming activities kick off in C. China Henan's LuoyangBEIJING, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ The first episode of a series of peony - themed live streaming activities kicked off on Wednesday in Luoyang city, central China'sHenan Province, bringing the ... Silk Faw, un miliardo in ballo fra Cina e Stati Uniti ReggioSera.it
Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen fashion week blends digital technologies with new trends in fashion industryThe A/W 2022 Shenzhen Fashion Week, which concluded in Shenzhen, south China'sGuangdong Province on April 30, shed light on how the dazzling fashion industry blends with trendy elements in clothing ...
China's BRI projects greatly benefit Cambodia: expertsProjects under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have been greatly boosting Cambodia's economy and improving local people's livelihoods, Cambodian officials and experts said. Large BRI ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk