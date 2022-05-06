GTA Online:mese di bonus in Freemode ricompense triple e altroNvidia GeForce RTX Serie 30 tornano in StockBeats by Dr.Dre - Festa della Mamma: l'idea regalo fit per le più ...Guerra Ucraina : La Russia ha mentito all'Onu, questa è una guerra ...HUAWEI MateBook D 15 Laptop Notebook PC Portatile Sconto e OffertaFire TV Stick 4K Max Wi-Fi 6 con telecomando vocale Alexa Sconto e ...Fortnite disponibile gratuitamente da oggi su Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)FARMING SIMULATOR LEAGUE - AL VIA LA QUARTA STAGIONEAssetto Corsa Competizione e il DLC Challenger Pack DLC saranno ...GFN Thursday: streaming in 4K per PC e MacUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | Shenzhen fashion week blends digital technologies with new trends in fashion industry

Xinhua Silk
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
BEIJING, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The A/W 2022 Shenzhen fashion week, which concluded in Shenzhen, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen fashion week blends digital technologies with new trends in fashion industry (Di venerdì 6 maggio 2022) BEIJING, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The A/W 2022 Shenzhen fashion week, which concluded in Shenzhen, south China'sGuangdong Province on April 30, shed light on how the dazzling fashion industry blends with trendy elements in clothing design and production through cutting-edge digital technologies. The fashion week introduced the currently trendy concept of metaverse for the first time and applied artificial intelligence, virtual reality technology and 3D digital modeling to generate virtual clothing, forming an online plus offline clothing exhibition showcase. During the fashion ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Xinhua Silk Road: Picturesque Chinese county Deqing practices green development concept in building internationalized modern garden county

BEIJING, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ Deqing, a beautiful county located in Huzhou city in east China coastal province Zhejiang, adheres to its green development concept in building an ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Peony - themed live streaming activities kick off in C. China Henan's Luoyang

BEIJING, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ The first episode of a series of peony - themed live streaming activities kicked off on Wednesday in Luoyang city, central China'sHenan Province, bringing the ... Silk Faw, un miliardo in ballo fra Cina e Stati Uniti  ReggioSera.it

Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen fashion week blends digital technologies with new trends in fashion industry

The A/W 2022 Shenzhen Fashion Week, which concluded in Shenzhen, south China'sGuangdong Province on April 30, shed light on how the dazzling fashion industry blends with trendy elements in clothing ...

China's BRI projects greatly benefit Cambodia: experts

Projects under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have been greatly boosting Cambodia's economy and improving local people's livelihoods, Cambodian officials and experts said. Large BRI ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Xinhua Silk Xinhua Silk Road Shenzhen fashion