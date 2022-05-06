Women of Change Italia: “Esultiamo per il professionismo nel calcio femminile. Ma è solo il primo passo” (Di venerdì 6 maggio 2022) Ci siamo. Il professionismo nel calcio femminile diventerà realtà il prossimo 1 luglio. A sottolineare l'importanza di questa decisione arrivano tra le altre anche le dichiarazioni del presidente del Coni Giovanni Malagò. “Complimenti alla Federcalcio – dice – ma i soldi stanziati non sono sufficienti. E poi c'è una vera discriminazione anche all'interno dello stesso mondo femminile, perché le calciatrici saranno professioniste e le atlete di altri sport, come Federica Pellegrini Sofia Goggia e Paola Egonu no?”. Le parole di Malagò sono state subito recepite da Anita Falcetta, presidente di Women of Change Italia, un'associazione che ha come slogan “Facciamo gioco di squadra”. “Anche nello sport, come in altri settori iniziano ad arrivare i risultati ...Leggi su iltempo
